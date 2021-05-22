Shareholders Of M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) Must Be Happy With Their 273% Total Return

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For instance, the price of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) stock is up an impressive 213% over the last five years. The last week saw the share price soften some 6.6%.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, M.D.C. Holdings achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 44% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 26% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 8.68 also suggests market apprehension.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:MDC Earnings Per Share Growth May 22nd 2021

We know that M.D.C. Holdings has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling M.D.C. Holdings stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of M.D.C. Holdings, it has a TSR of 273% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that M.D.C. Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 89% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 30%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with M.D.C. Holdings (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

