Shareholders Of Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) Must Be Happy With Their 138% Total Return

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. One great example is Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) which saw its share price drive 115% higher over five years.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Lincoln Electric Holdings managed to grow its earnings per share at 19% a year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 17% per year. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:LECO Earnings Per Share Growth June 8th 2021

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Lincoln Electric Holdings the TSR over the last 5 years was 138%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Lincoln Electric Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 43% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 19%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Lincoln Electric Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Lincoln Electric Holdings .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

