Shareholders Of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Must Be Happy With Their 195% Total Return

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. Long term L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 170% in five years. On top of that, the share price is up 14% in about a quarter. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 7.1% in 90 days).

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, L3Harris Technologies managed to grow its earnings per share at 14% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 22% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:LHX Earnings Per Share Growth June 8th 2021

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, L3Harris Technologies' TSR for the last 5 years was 195%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

L3Harris Technologies shareholders gained a total return of 6.9% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 24% a year, over half a decade) look better. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand L3Harris Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for L3Harris Technologies you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

