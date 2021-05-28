Shareholders Of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Must Be Happy With Their 149% Total Return

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. But Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 94% over five years, which is below the market return. But if you include dividends then the return is market-beating. On a brighter note, more newer shareholders are probably rather content with the 33% share price gain over twelve months.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Investors Title achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 38% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 14% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 5.65 also suggests market apprehension.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Investors Title the TSR over the last 5 years was 149%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Investors Title shareholders have received returns of 47% over twelve months (even including dividends), which isn't far from the general market return. That gain looks pretty satisfying, and it is even better than the five-year TSR of 20% per year. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Investors Title better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Investors Title you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

