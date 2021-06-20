Shareholders Of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Must Be Happy With Their 93% Return

International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 13% in the last quarter. But the silver lining is the stock is up over five years. In that time, it is up 70%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 127%.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, International Bancshares managed to grow its earnings per share at 7.5% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 11% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:IBOC Earnings Per Share Growth June 20th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of International Bancshares' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for International Bancshares the TSR over the last 5 years was 93%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

International Bancshares provided a TSR of 43% over the year (including dividends). That's fairly close to the broader market return. That gain looks pretty satisfying, and it is even better than the five-year TSR of 14% per year. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

