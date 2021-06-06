Shareholders of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Must Be Delighted With Their 731% Total Return

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. To wit, the Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) share price has soared 710% over five years. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 16% gain in the last three months. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 7.7% in the last three months.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Entegris managed to grow its earnings per share at 32% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 52% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 49.21.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:ENTG Earnings Per Share Growth June 6th 2021

We know that Entegris has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Entegris' TSR for the last 5 years was 731%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Entegris shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 81% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 53% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Entegris that you should be aware of.

