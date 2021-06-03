Shareholders Of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Must Be Happy With Their 105% Total Return

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market But Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 82% over five years, which is below the market return. On a brighter note, more newer shareholders are probably rather content with the 66% share price gain over twelve months.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Commercial Metals managed to grow its earnings per share at 24% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 13% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:CMC Earnings Per Share Growth June 3rd 2021

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Commercial Metals' TSR for the last 5 years was 105%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Commercial Metals has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 70% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 15% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Commercial Metals better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Commercial Metals (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

