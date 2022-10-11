Shareholders of coal miner Bumi Resources approve $1.6 bln stake sale to Salim

JAKARTA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Indonesia's largest coal miner PT Bumi Resources on Tuesday approved a share sale plan worth $1.6 billion to companies controlled by tycoon Anthoni Salim, said Dileep Srivastava, a director at Bumi Resources.

