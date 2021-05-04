Shareholders of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Must Be Delighted With Their 365% Total Return

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. To wit, the CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) share price has soared 335% over five years. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. On top of that, the share price is up 16% in about a quarter.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, CMC Materials achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 19% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 34% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:CCMP Earnings Per Share Growth May 4th 2021

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, CMC Materials' TSR for the last 5 years was 365%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

CMC Materials' TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 53%. That gain looks pretty satisfying, and it is even better than the five-year TSR of 36% per year. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with CMC Materials , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

