Shareholders of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Must Be Delighted With Their 628% Total Return

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. Just think about the savvy investors who held Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) shares for the last five years, while they gained 589%. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 24% gain in the last three months. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Cleveland-Cliffs achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 3.6% per year. We do note that extraordinary items have impacted its earnings history. This EPS growth is lower than the 47% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:CLF Earnings Per Share Growth May 18th 2021

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. This free interactive report on Cleveland-Cliffs' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Cleveland-Cliffs' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Cleveland-Cliffs' TSR of 628% over the last 5 years is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Cleveland-Cliffs shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 375% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 49% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Cleveland-Cliffs (2 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Cleveland-Cliffs is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

