Shareholders of Chilean lithium miner SQM approve $1.1 bln capital increase

Fabian Cambero Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Shareholders of the Chilean miner SQM voted on Friday to OK a plan to raise $1.1 billion through the sale of common stock to help underwrite an ambitious expansion of its lithium, nitrate and iodine operations, a company spokesperson said.

