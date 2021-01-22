Shareholders of Chilean lithium miner SQM approve $1.1 bln capital increase

SANTIAGO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Shareholders of the Chilean miner SQM SQMA.SN voted on Friday to OK a plan to raise $1.1 billion through the sale of common stock to help underwrite an ambitious expansion of its lithium, nitrate and iodine operations, a company spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Hugh Bronstein)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.