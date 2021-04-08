Shareholders Of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Must Be Happy With Their 180% Total Return

It hasn't been the best quarter for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 20% in that time. But in stark contrast, the returns over the last half decade have impressed. It's fair to say most would be happy with 109% the gain in that time. So while it's never fun to see a share price fall, it's important to look at a longer time horizon. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean it's cheap now.

While Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

For the last half decade, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure can boast revenue growth at a rate of 3.2% per year. Put simply, that growth rate fails to impress. In comparison, the share price rise of 16% per year over the last half a decade is pretty impressive. While we wouldn't be overly concerned, it might be worth checking whether you think the fundamental business gains really justify the share price action. Some might suggest that the sentiment around the stock is rather positive.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:AY Earnings and Revenue Growth April 8th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure the TSR over the last 5 years was 180%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 74% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 23% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 6 warning signs for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure you should be aware of, and 2 of them are significant.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.