Shareholders of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Must Be Delighted With Their 378% Total Return

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For instance, the price of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) stock is up an impressive 270% over the last five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 18% gain in the last three months. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 7.8% in the last three months.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Ares Management managed to grow its earnings per share at 31% a year. This EPS growth is remarkably close to the 30% average annual increase in the share price. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:ARES Earnings Per Share Growth April 7th 2021

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Ares Management, it has a TSR of 378% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Ares Management has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 77% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 37%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Ares Management is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

