Shareholders Of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Must Be Happy With Their 296% Total Return

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance, the price of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) stock is up an impressive 192% over the last five years. In the last week the share price is up 1.4%.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Apollo Global Management actually saw its EPS drop 6.2% per year.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Because earnings per share don't seem to match up with the share price, we'll take a look at other metrics instead.

In fact, the dividend has increased over time, which is a positive. Maybe dividend investors have helped support the share price. The revenue growth of about 3.4% per year might also encourage buyers.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:APO Earnings and Revenue Growth April 7th 2021

Apollo Global Management is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Apollo Global Management, it has a TSR of 296% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Apollo Global Management shareholders are up 42% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 32% over half a decade This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Apollo Global Management better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 7 warning signs for Apollo Global Management you should be aware of, and 2 of them make us uncomfortable.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

