Shareholders of Ant's consumer finance unit to boost its capital to $4.7 bln

BEIJING, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Shareholders of the consumer finance unit of China's Ant Group will boost the firm's capital to 30 billion yuan ($4.71 billion) from 8 billion yuan, according to an exchange filing released on Friday.

The unit, Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance Co Ltd, is under regulatory pressure to fold Ant's two lucrative micro-loan businesses Jiebei and Huabei into it, and subject to rules and capital requirements similar to those for banks.

China Cinda Asset Management 1359.HK, one of the firm's shareholders, said it will invest 6 billion yuan as part of the exercise.

($1 = 6.3640 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Cheng Leng and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

