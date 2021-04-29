Shareholders Of American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Must Be Happy With Their 164% Total Return

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For instance, the price of American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) stock is up an impressive 139% over the last five years. It's also good to see the share price up 10% over the last quarter. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 8.3% in the last three months.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, American Tower Corporation (REIT) managed to grow its earnings per share at 22% a year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 19% average annual increase in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:AMT Earnings Per Share Growth April 29th 2021

This free interactive report on American Tower Corporation (REIT)'s earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of American Tower Corporation (REIT), it has a TSR of 164% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

American Tower Corporation (REIT) provided a TSR of 8.5% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 21% per year for five years. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for American Tower Corporation (REIT) (1 doesn't sit too well with us) that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

