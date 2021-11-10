Shareholders might want to keep a close eye on Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) after insiders sold US$3.8m stock earlier this year

While Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) shareholders have had a good week with the stock up 24%, they shouldn't let their guards down. Although prices were relatively low, insiders chose to sell US$3.8m worth of stock in the past 12 months. This could be a sign of impending weakness.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Trupanion Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Robin Ferracone for US$1.4m worth of shares, at about US$80.94 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$126), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Trupanion than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:TRUP Insider Trading Volume November 10th 2021

Insider Ownership of Trupanion

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Trupanion insiders own 5.6% of the company, currently worth about US$281m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Trupanion Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Trupanion insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Trupanion, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Trupanion. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Trupanion that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

