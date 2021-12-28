Shareholders might want to keep a close eye on Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) after insiders sold US$24m stock earlier this year

While Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shareholders have enjoyed a good week with stock up 4.1%, they need remain vigilant. In spite of the relatively cheap prices, insiders made the decision to sell US$24m worth of stock in the last 12 months. This could be a warning indicator of vulnerabilities in the future.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Texas Instruments Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman, Richard Templeton, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$12m worth of shares at a price of US$172 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$192, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 11% of Richard Templeton's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Texas Instruments than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Texas Instruments

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Texas Instruments insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about US$238m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Texas Instruments Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Texas Instruments insiders selling.

