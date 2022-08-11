Shareholders might want to keep a close eye on Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) after insiders sold US$3.8m stock earlier this year

While Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) shareholders have had a good week with the stock up 21%, they shouldn't let their guards down. Although prices were relatively low, insiders chose to sell US$3.8m worth of stock in the past 12 months. This could be a sign of impending weakness.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Shoals Technologies Group

The insider, Philip Garton, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.6m worth of shares at a price of US$26.34 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$26.62. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 48% of Philip Garton's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Shoals Technologies Group shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:SHLS Insider Trading Volume August 11th 2022

Shoals Technologies Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Shoals Technologies Group over the last quarter. In that period Independent Director Ty Daul spent US$97k on shares. On the other hand, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold US$75k worth of shares. It is nice to see that insiders have bought, but the quantum isn't large enough to get us excited.

Does Shoals Technologies Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Shoals Technologies Group insiders own 4.1% of the company, worth about US$176m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Shoals Technologies Group Insiders?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we'd need to see more buying to gain confidence from the Shoals Technologies Group insider transactions. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Shoals Technologies Group (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

