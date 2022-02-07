Shareholders might want to keep a close eye on Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) after insiders sold US$12m stock earlier this year

Despite a 4.7% gain in Perficient, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PRFT) stock price this week, shareholders shouldn't let up. The fact that insiders chose to dispose of US$12m worth of stock in the past 12 months even though prices were relatively low could be indicative of some anticipated weakness.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Perficient Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman of the Board & CEO, Jeffrey Davis, for US$6.8m worth of shares, at about US$102 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$104). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 15% of Jeffrey Davis's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 1.71k shares worth US$120k. But they sold 155.12k shares for US$12m. In total, Perficient insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The average sell price was around US$77.13. It's not particularly great to see insiders were selling shares at below recent prices. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn't put too much weight on it. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 2.3% of Perficient shares, worth about US$77m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Perficient Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Perficient shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at Perficient in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Perficient you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

