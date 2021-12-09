Shareholders might want to keep a close eye on National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) after insiders sold US$4.7m stock earlier this year

Despite a 7.9% gain in National Retail Properties, Inc.'s (NYSE:NNN) stock price this week, shareholders shouldn't let up. The fact that insiders chose to dispose of US$4.7m worth of stock in the past 12 months even though prices were relatively low could be indicative of some anticipated weakness.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At National Retail Properties

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CEO, President & Director, Julian Whitehurst, for US$1.5m worth of shares, at about US$44.39 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$46.56). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 5.9% of Julian Whitehurst's holding.

Insiders in National Retail Properties didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:NNN Insider Trading Volume December 9th 2021

Does National Retail Properties Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. National Retail Properties insiders own about US$59m worth of shares. That equates to 0.7% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About National Retail Properties Insiders?

The fact that there have been no National Retail Properties insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of National Retail Properties insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for National Retail Properties you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

