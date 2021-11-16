Shareholders might want to keep a close eye on LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) after insiders sold US$9.8m stock earlier this year

While LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) shareholders have enjoyed a good week with stock up 4.5%, they need remain vigilant. Although prices were relatively low, insiders chose to sell US$9.8m worth of stock in the past 12 months. This could be a sign of impending weakness.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

LGI Homes Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman & CEO, Eric Lipar, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.7m worth of shares at a price of US$142 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$143. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 1.2% of Eric Lipar's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of LGI Homes shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:LGIH Insider Trading Volume November 16th 2021

Insider Ownership of LGI Homes

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. LGI Homes insiders own about US$415m worth of shares (which is 12% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About LGI Homes Insiders?

The fact that there have been no LGI Homes insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the LGI Homes insiders selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that LGI Homes is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

