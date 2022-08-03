Shareholders might want to keep a close eye on Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) after insiders sold US$6.8m stock earlier this year

Despite a 27% gain in Impinj, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PI) stock price this week, shareholders shouldn't let up. Even though stock prices were relatively low, insiders elected to sell US$6.8m worth of stock in the last year, which could indicate some expected downturn.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Impinj Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Co-Founder, Chris Diorio, sold US$2.4m worth of shares at a price of US$80.29 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$86.50, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 3.2% of Chris Diorio's stake.

In the last year Impinj insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:PI Insider Trading Volume August 3rd 2022

Impinj Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw some Impinj insider selling. Chief Operating Officer Hussein Mecklai only netted US$21k selling shares, in that period. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the selling simply isn't sufficiently substantial to be of much use as a signal.

Insider Ownership Of Impinj

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Impinj insiders own about US$109m worth of shares (which is 4.9% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Impinj Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little more insider selling, but no insider buying, in the last three months. However, the sales are not big enough to concern us at all. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Impinj, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Impinj is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

