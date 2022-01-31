Shareholders might want to keep a close eye on GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) after insiders sold US$1.2m stock earlier this year

While GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) shareholders have enjoyed a good week with stock up 10%, they need remain vigilant. Even though stock prices were relatively low, insiders elected to sell US$1.2m worth of stock in the last year, which could indicate some expected downturn.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

GATX Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP & President of Rail International, N. Tezel, sold US$249k worth of shares at a price of US$100 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$105). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 15% of N. Tezel's holding.

GATX insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:GATX Insider Trading Volume January 31st 2022

Does GATX Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.1% of GATX shares, worth about US$42m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At GATX Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no GATX insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of GATX insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for GATX you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

