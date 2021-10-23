Shareholders might want to keep a close eye on Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) after insiders sold US$5.5m stock earlier this year

While it’s been a great week for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) shareholders after stock gained 3.1%, they should consider it with a grain of salt. Even though stock prices were relatively low, insiders elected to sell US$5.5m worth of stock in the last year, which could indicate some expected downturn.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Freshpet Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Vice Chairman, Richard Kassar, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.7m worth of shares at a price of US$136 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$153). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 19% of Richard Kassar's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Freshpet than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:FRPT Insider Trading Volume October 23rd 2021

Does Freshpet Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Freshpet insiders own 3.0% of the company, currently worth about US$198m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Freshpet Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Freshpet insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Freshpet insiders selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Freshpet that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

