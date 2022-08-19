Shareholders might want to keep a close eye on Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) after insiders sold US$1.8m stock earlier this year

While it’s been a great week for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) shareholders after stock gained 4.8%, they should consider it with a grain of salt. The fact that insiders chose to dispose of US$1.8m worth of stock in the past 12 months even though prices were relatively low could be indicative of some anticipated weakness.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Driven Brands Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & Group President of Maintenance, Daniel Rivera, for US$1.3m worth of shares, at about US$32.19 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$32.74). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 7.9% of Daniel Rivera's holding.

Driven Brands Holdings insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:DRVN Insider Trading Volume August 19th 2022

Insiders At Driven Brands Holdings Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Driven Brands Holdings. In total, Executive VP and Group President of Paint Michael Macaluso sold US$503k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Driven Brands Holdings insiders own 2.6% of the company, currently worth about US$145m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Driven Brands Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Driven Brands Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Driven Brands Holdings (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

