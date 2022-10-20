Shareholders might want to keep a close eye on Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) after insiders sold US$3.6m stock earlier this year

Despite a 6.3% gain in Box, Inc.'s (NYSE:BOX) stock price this week, shareholders shouldn't let up. Although prices were relatively low, insiders chose to sell US$3.6m worth of stock in the past 12 months. This could be a sign of impending weakness.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Box Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Daniel Levin, sold US$3.3m worth of shares at a price of US$26.05 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$27.32). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was 86% of Daniel Levin's holding.

In the last year Box insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Box Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Box insiders own about US$141m worth of shares (which is 3.6% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Box Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Box, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Box has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

