Shareholders might want to keep a close eye on Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) after insiders sold US$12m stock earlier this year

While it’s been a great week for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) shareholders after stock gained 7.1%, they should consider it with a grain of salt. Even though stock prices were relatively low, insiders elected to sell US$12m worth of stock in the last year, which could indicate some expected downturn.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Assurant

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Gene Mergelmeyer, for US$6.5m worth of shares, at about US$159 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$163). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 33% of Gene Mergelmeyer's stake.

Assurant insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AIZ Insider Trading Volume February 11th 2022

Does Assurant Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Assurant insiders own about US$84m worth of shares. That equates to 0.9% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Assurant Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of Assurant insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Assurant, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

