Shareholders might want to keep a close eye on Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) after insiders sold US$7.1m stock earlier this year

While Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) shareholders have enjoyed a good week with stock up 3.5%, they need remain vigilant. In spite of the relatively cheap prices, insiders made the decision to sell US$7.1m worth of stock in the last 12 months. This could be a warning indicator of vulnerabilities in the future.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Applied Industrial Technologies

The President, Neil Schrimsher, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.5m worth of shares at a price of US$108 each. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$109, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 4.7% of Neil Schrimsher's stake.

Insiders At Applied Industrial Technologies Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Applied Industrial Technologies. Specifically, VP & Chief Human Resource Officer Kurt Loring ditched US$805k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Applied Industrial Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Applied Industrial Technologies insiders own about US$70m worth of shares. That equates to 1.7% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Applied Industrial Technologies Tell Us?

An insider sold Applied Industrial Technologies shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Applied Industrial Technologies is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Applied Industrial Technologies you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

