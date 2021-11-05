Shareholders might want to keep a close eye on Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) after insiders sold US$7.5m stock earlier this year

While Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shareholders have had a good week with the stock up 4.7%, they shouldn't let their guards down. Although prices were relatively low, insiders chose to sell US$7.5m worth of stock in the past 12 months. This could be a sign of impending weakness.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Akamai Technologies

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President & GM of Security Technology Group, Rick McConnell, for US$1.6m worth of shares, at about US$110 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$110. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Akamai Technologies shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:AKAM Insider Trading Volume November 5th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Akamai Technologies insiders own about US$282m worth of shares (which is 1.6% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Akamai Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Akamai Technologies shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Akamai Technologies insiders selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Akamai Technologies that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

