Shareholders may not want to ignore the US$918k worth sales made by M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) insiders this past year

While it’s been a great week for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) shareholders after stock gained 7.8%, they should consider it with a grain of salt. Although prices were relatively low, insiders chose to sell US$918k worth of stock in the past 12 months. This could be a sign of impending weakness.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

M/I Homes Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman, Robert Schottenstein, for US$852k worth of shares, at about US$46.83 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$47.90, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 18% of Robert Schottenstein's holding.

Insiders in M/I Homes didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:MHO Insider Trading Volume August 17th 2022

I will like M/I Homes better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership Of M/I Homes

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. M/I Homes insiders own about US$32m worth of shares. That equates to 2.4% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About M/I Homes Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of M/I Homes insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing M/I Homes. While conducting our analysis, we found that M/I Homes has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

Of course M/I Homes may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.