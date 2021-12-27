Shareholders may not want to ignore the US$5.8m worth sales made by Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) insiders this past year

While Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) shareholders have enjoyed a good week with stock up 12%, they need remain vigilant. Although prices were relatively low, insiders chose to sell US$5.8m worth of stock in the past 12 months. This could be a sign of impending weakness.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Monarch Casino & Resort Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, David-Jacques Farahi, for US$3.2m worth of shares, at about US$71.58 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$73.52, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was 74% of David-Jacques Farahi's stake. David-Jacques Farahi was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

David-Jacques Farahi sold a total of 80.72k shares over the year at an average price of US$71.86. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:MCRI Insider Trading Volume December 27th 2021

Monarch Casino & Resort Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Monarch Casino & Resort. Specifically, insider David-Jacques Farahi ditched US$1.4m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Monarch Casino & Resort Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Monarch Casino & Resort insiders own 30% of the company, worth about US$416m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Monarch Casino & Resort Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Monarch Casino & Resort shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Monarch Casino & Resort makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Monarch Casino & Resort and we suggest you have a look.

