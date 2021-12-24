Shareholders may not want to ignore the US$4.7m worth sales made by Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) insiders this past year

While Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) shareholders have enjoyed a good week with stock up 5.6%, they need remain vigilant. Even though stock prices were relatively low, insiders elected to sell US$4.7m worth of stock in the last year, which could indicate some expected downturn.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Methode Electronics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Operating Officer, Joseph Khoury, for US$1.2m worth of shares, at about US$48.20 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$47.43. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Methode Electronics insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:MEI Insider Trading Volume December 24th 2021

Insiders at Methode Electronics Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Methode Electronics shares. In total, insiders dumped US$1.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Methode Electronics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Methode Electronics insiders own about US$56m worth of shares. That equates to 3.1% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Methode Electronics Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Methode Electronics you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

