Shareholders may not want to ignore the US$3.7m worth sales made by Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) insiders this past year

While Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) shareholders have enjoyed a good week with stock up 6.4%, they need remain vigilant. In spite of the relatively cheap prices, insiders made the decision to sell US$3.7m worth of stock in the last 12 months. This could be a warning indicator of vulnerabilities in the future.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Boise Cascade

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Wayne Rancourt, for US$2.1m worth of shares, at about US$75.75 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$73.52. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Boise Cascade insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:BCC Insider Trading Volume November 23rd 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.1% of Boise Cascade shares, worth about US$31m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Boise Cascade Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Boise Cascade insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Boise Cascade you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

