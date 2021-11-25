Shareholders may not want to ignore the US$3.1m worth sales made by Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) insiders this past year

While it’s been a great week for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) shareholders after stock gained 3.1%, they should consider it with a grain of salt. Although prices were relatively low, insiders chose to sell US$3.1m worth of stock in the past 12 months. This could be a sign of impending weakness.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Director, David Stockert, for US$946k worth of shares, at about US$157 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$211, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 5.0% of David Stockert's stake.

In the last year Mid-America Apartment Communities insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:MAA Insider Trading Volume November 25th 2021

Insiders at Mid-America Apartment Communities Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities. In total, Director David Stockert dumped US$683k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Mid-America Apartment Communities insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$154m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Mid-America Apartment Communities Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Mid-America Apartment Communities is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Mid-America Apartment Communities has 3 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

