Shareholders may not want to ignore the US$1.9m worth sales made by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insiders this past year

While SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) shareholders have enjoyed a good week with stock up 3.0%, they need remain vigilant. Although prices were relatively low, insiders chose to sell US$1.9m worth of stock in the past 12 months. This could be a sign of impending weakness.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

SeaWorld Entertainment Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Legal Officer, G. Taylor, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.9m worth of shares at a price of US$54.46 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$58.54). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 21% of G. Taylor's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was G. Taylor.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:SEAS Insider Trading Volume October 6th 2021

Does SeaWorld Entertainment Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that SeaWorld Entertainment insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about US$37m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At SeaWorld Entertainment Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Still, the insider transactions at SeaWorld Entertainment in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that SeaWorld Entertainment has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

