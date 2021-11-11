Shareholders may not want to ignore the US$1.5m worth sales made by Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) insiders this past year

While Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) shareholders have enjoyed a good week with stock up 11%, they need remain vigilant. In spite of the relatively cheap prices, insiders made the decision to sell US$1.5m worth of stock in the last 12 months. This could be a warning indicator of vulnerabilities in the future.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Builders FirstSource Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Michael Farmer, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$498k worth of shares at a price of US$49.76 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$66.92). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 30% of Michael Farmer's holding.

Insiders in Builders FirstSource didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:BLDR Insider Trading Volume November 11th 2021

I will like Builders FirstSource better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Builders FirstSource Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Builders FirstSource shares. In total, insider Michael Farmer sold US$498k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Builders FirstSource Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Builders FirstSource insiders own 1.5% of the company, currently worth about US$189m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Builders FirstSource Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Builders FirstSource stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Builders FirstSource is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Builders FirstSource. Be aware that Builders FirstSource is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are potentially serious...

But note: Builders FirstSource may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

