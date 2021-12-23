Shareholders may not want to ignore the US$1.4m worth sales made by Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) insiders this past year

While Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) shareholders have had a good week with the stock up 3.4%, they shouldn't let their guards down. Even though stock prices were relatively low, insiders elected to sell US$1.4m worth of stock in the last year, which could indicate some expected downturn.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Provident Financial Services

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Edward Leppert, sold US$503k worth of shares at a price of US$25.24 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$24.09. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Provident Financial Services shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:PFS Insider Trading Volume December 23rd 2021

Insiders at Provident Financial Services Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Provident Financial Services. Independent Director James Dunigan purchased US$12k worth of shares in that period. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Provident Financial Services insiders own 3.6% of the company, worth about US$67m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Provident Financial Services Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. Still, the insider transactions at Provident Financial Services in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Provident Financial Services and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

