Shareholders may not want to ignore the US$1.2m worth sales made by Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) insiders this past year

While it’s been a great week for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) shareholders after stock gained 4.6%, they should consider it with a grain of salt. Although prices were relatively low, insiders chose to sell US$1.2m worth of stock in the past 12 months. This could be a sign of impending weakness.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Dollar Tree

The Enterprise Chief Merchandising Officer, Richard McNeely, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$772k worth of shares at a price of US$101 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$138). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was 94% of Richard McNeely's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$865k for 8.70k shares. But insiders sold 11.61k shares worth US$1.2m. In total, Dollar Tree insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:DLTR Insider Trading Volume February 11th 2022

Insiders at Dollar Tree Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Dollar Tree. insider Paul Hilal shelled out US$14k for shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership of Dollar Tree

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Dollar Tree insiders own 1.3% of the company, currently worth about US$399m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Dollar Tree Tell Us?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Dollar Tree insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Dollar Tree, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

