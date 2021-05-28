Shareholders May Not Be So Generous With Vera Bradley, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VRA) CEO Compensation And Here's Why

In the past three years, the share price of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) has struggled to generate growth for its shareholders. However, what is unusual is that EPS growth has been positive, suggesting that the share price has diverged from fundamentals. Shareholders may want to question the board on the future direction of the company at the upcoming AGM on 03 June 2021. They could also try to influence management and firm direction through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other company matters. We think shareholders might be reluctant to increase compensation for the CEO at the moment, according to our analysis below.

Comparing Vera Bradley, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Vera Bradley, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$382m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$2.7m over the year to January 2021. That is, the compensation was roughly the same as last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$647k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$200m and US$800m, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$1.7m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Vera Bradley, Inc. pays Robert Wallstrom north of the industry median. What's more, Robert Wallstrom holds US$5.8m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$647k US$796k 24% Other US$2.1m US$1.9m 76% Total Compensation US$2.7m US$2.7m 100%

On an industry level, around 21% of total compensation represents salary and 79% is other remuneration. According to our research, Vera Bradley has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Vera Bradley, Inc.'s Growth

Vera Bradley, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 10% a year over the past three years. It saw its revenue drop 5.4% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Vera Bradley, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 5.4% for the shareholders, Vera Bradley, Inc. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss on the value of their shares in the past few years is certainly disconcerting. The fact that the stock price hasn't grown along with earnings may indicate that other issues may be affecting that stock. Shareholders would be keen to know what's holding the stock back when earnings have grown. These concerns should be addressed at the upcoming AGM, where shareholders can question the board and evaluate if their judgement and decision making is still in line with their expectations.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We did our research and spotted 3 warning signs for Vera Bradley that investors should look into moving forward.

