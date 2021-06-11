Shareholders May Not Be So Generous With Universal Display Corporation's (NASDAQ:OLED) CEO Compensation And Here's Why

CEO Steve Abramson has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 17 June 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

Comparing Universal Display Corporation's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Universal Display Corporation has a market capitalization of US$10b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$18m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's an increase of 43% over the year before. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$781k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations over US$8.0b , the reported median total CEO compensation was US$12m. Hence, we can conclude that Steve Abramson is remunerated higher than the industry median. Furthermore, Steve Abramson directly owns US$50m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$781k US$744k 4% Other US$17m US$12m 96% Total Compensation US$18m US$13m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 14% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 86% is other remuneration. Interestingly, the company has chosen to go down an unconventional route in that it pays a smaller salary to Steve Abramson as compared to non-salary compensation over the one-year period examined. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at Universal Display Corporation's Growth Numbers

NasdaqGS:OLED CEO Compensation June 11th 2021

Universal Display Corporation's earnings per share (EPS) grew 14% per year over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 4.9% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Universal Display Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Universal Display Corporation for providing a total return of 136% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

Universal Display primarily uses non-salary benefits to reward its CEO. Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We've identified 1 warning sign for Universal Display that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.