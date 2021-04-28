Shareholders May Not Be So Generous With PepsiCo, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PEP) CEO Compensation And Here's Why

Under the guidance of CEO Ramon Laguarta, PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has performed reasonably well recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 05 May 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

Comparing PepsiCo, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that PepsiCo, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$197b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$21m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's an increase of 27% over the year before. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.5m.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$9.3m. Hence, we can conclude that Ramon Laguarta is remunerated higher than the industry median. What's more, Ramon Laguarta holds US$12m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.5m US$1.3m 7% Other US$20m US$16m 93% Total Compensation US$21m US$17m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 19% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 81% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that PepsiCo allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at PepsiCo, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

PepsiCo, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 17% a year over the past three years. It achieved revenue growth of 4.6% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's nice to see revenue heading northwards, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has PepsiCo, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 58%, over three years, would leave most PepsiCo, Inc. shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. However, any decision to raise CEO pay might be met with some objections from the shareholders given that the CEO is already paid higher than the industry average.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We did our research and spotted 2 warning signs for PepsiCo that investors should look into moving forward.

