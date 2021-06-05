Shareholders May Not Be So Generous With Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MRSN) CEO Compensation And Here's Why

In the past three years, the share price of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has struggled to generate growth for its shareholders. Despite positive EPS growth in the past few years, the share price hasn't tracked the fundamental performance of the company. These are some of the concerns that shareholders may want to bring up at the next AGM held on 11 June 2021. They could also try to influence management and firm direction through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other company matters. We think shareholders might be reluctant to increase compensation for the CEO at the moment, according to our analysis below.

Comparing Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$1.0b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$2.5m over the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 46% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$550k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$400m to US$1.6b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$3.3m. So it looks like Mersana Therapeutics compensates Anna Protopapas in line with the median for the industry. What's more, Anna Protopapas holds US$3.3m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$550k US$533k 22% Other US$2.0m US$1.2m 78% Total Compensation US$2.5m US$1.7m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 19% of total compensation represents salary and 81% is other remuneration. Mersana Therapeutics is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.'s Growth

NasdaqGS:MRSN CEO Compensation June 5th 2021

Over the past three years, Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 23% per year. It saw its revenue drop 25% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 0.4% over three years, some Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

To Conclude...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss on the value of their shares in the past few years is certainly disconcerting. A huge lag in share price growth when earnings have grown may indicate there could be other issues that are affecting the company at the moment that the market is focused on. If there are some unknown variables that are influencing the stock's price, surely shareholders would have some concerns. At the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any issues with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. We did our research and identified 4 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) in Mersana Therapeutics we think you should know about.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



