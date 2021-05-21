Shareholders May Not Be So Generous With Medical Properties Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:MPW) CEO Compensation And Here's Why

CEO Ed Aldag has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 26 May 2021. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

Comparing Medical Properties Trust, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$12b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$17m over the year to December 2020. That is, the compensation was roughly the same as last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$1.0m.

On comparing similar companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$7.8m. Hence, we can conclude that Ed Aldag is remunerated higher than the industry median. Moreover, Ed Aldag also holds US$68m worth of Medical Properties Trust stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.0m US$1.0m 6% Other US$16m US$16m 94% Total Compensation US$17m US$17m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 15% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 85% of the pie. Medical Properties Trust pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Medical Properties Trust, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Medical Properties Trust, Inc.'s funds from operations (FFO) grew 24% per yearover the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 36%.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term FFO improvement certainly points to the kind of growth we like to see. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 88%, over three years, would leave most Medical Properties Trust, Inc. shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. However, if the board proposes to increase the compensation, some shareholders might have questions given that the CEO is already being paid higher than the industry.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. In our study, we found 3 warning signs for Medical Properties Trust you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

