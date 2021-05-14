Shareholders May Not Be So Generous With Hanger, Inc.'s (NYSE:HNGR) CEO Compensation And Here's Why

Performance at Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) has been reasonably good and CEO Vinit Asar has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 20 May 2021. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

Comparing Hanger, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Hanger, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$949m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$7.9m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 61% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$437k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$400m and US$1.6b had a median total CEO compensation of US$2.5m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Hanger, Inc. pays Vinit Asar north of the industry median. What's more, Vinit Asar holds US$17m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$437k US$739k 5% Other US$7.5m US$4.2m 95% Total Compensation US$7.9m US$4.9m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 19% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 81% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Hanger allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Hanger, Inc.'s Growth

Hanger, Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 119% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 8.3%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Hanger, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Hanger, Inc. has generated a total shareholder return of 30% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. However, any decision to raise CEO pay might be met with some objections from the shareholders given that the CEO is already paid higher than the industry average.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. We identified 3 warning signs for Hanger (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

