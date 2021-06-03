Shareholders May Not Be So Generous With EMCOR Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:EME) CEO Compensation And Here's Why

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) has exhibited strong share price growth in the past few years. However, its earnings growth has not kept up, suggesting that there may be something amiss. Some of these issues will occupy shareholders' minds as the AGM rolls around on 10 June 2021. It would also be an opportunity for them to influence management through exercising their voting power on company resolutions, including CEO and executive remuneration, which could impact on firm performance in the future. In our analysis below, we show why shareholders may consider holding off a raise for the CEO's compensation until company performance improves.

Comparing EMCOR Group, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that EMCOR Group, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$6.9b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$11m for the year to December 2020. This means that the compensation hasn't changed much from last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$1.1m.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$4.0b and US$12b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$7.5m. Hence, we can conclude that Tony Guzzi is remunerated higher than the industry median. What's more, Tony Guzzi holds US$40m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.1m US$1.2m 10% Other US$9.7m US$9.5m 90% Total Compensation US$11m US$11m 100%

On an industry level, around 22% of total compensation represents salary and 78% is other remuneration. EMCOR Group pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

EMCOR Group, Inc.'s Growth

NYSE:EME CEO Compensation June 3rd 2021

Over the last three years, EMCOR Group, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 13% per year. Its revenue is down 5.5% over the previous year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has EMCOR Group, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 62%, over three years, would leave most EMCOR Group, Inc. shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

While the return to shareholders does look promising, it's hard to ignore the lack of earnings growth and this makes us question whether these strong returns will continue. In the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any concerns with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We did our research and spotted 3 warning signs for EMCOR Group that investors should look into moving forward.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.