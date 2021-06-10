Shareholders May Not Be So Generous With Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CHCI) CEO Compensation And Here's Why

CEO Christopher Clemente has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 16 June 2021. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

How Does Total Compensation For Christopher Clemente Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$56m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$900k for the year to December 2020. That's a notable decrease of 10.0% on last year. Notably, the salary which is US$500.0k, represents a considerable chunk of the total compensation being paid.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations under US$200m, the reported median total CEO compensation was US$378k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. pays Christopher Clemente north of the industry median. What's more, Christopher Clemente holds US$33m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$500k US$500k 56% Other US$400k US$500k 44% Total Compensation US$900k US$1.0m 100%

On an industry level, around 23% of total compensation represents salary and 77% is other remuneration. Comstock Holding Companies is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.'s Growth

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 96% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is up 9.8% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 95%, over three years, would leave most Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We've identified 5 warning signs for Comstock Holding Companies that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

