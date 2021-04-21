Shareholders May Not Be So Generous With Camden National Corporation's (NASDAQ:CAC) CEO Compensation And Here's Why

CEO Greg Dufour has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 27 April 2021. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

How Does Total Compensation For Greg Dufour Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Camden National Corporation has a market capitalization of US$688m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$3.1m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's an increase of 16% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$620k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$400m and US$1.6b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$1.6m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Camden National Corporation pays Greg Dufour north of the industry median. What's more, Greg Dufour holds US$4.7m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$620k US$616k 20% Other US$2.5m US$2.0m 80% Total Compensation US$3.1m US$2.7m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 42% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 58% is other remuneration. In Camden National's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Camden National Corporation's Growth

NasdaqGS:CAC CEO Compensation April 21st 2021

Over the past three years, Camden National Corporation has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 29% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 4.5%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Camden National Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Camden National Corporation has generated a total shareholder return of 14% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. However, if the board proposes to increase the compensation, some shareholders might have questions given that the CEO is already being paid higher than the industry.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We've identified 1 warning sign for Camden National that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Switching gears from Camden National, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.