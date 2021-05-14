Shareholders May Not Be So Generous With Boston Properties, Inc.'s (NYSE:BXP) CEO Compensation And Here's Why

The share price of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has struggled to grow by much over the last few years and probably has to do with the fact that earnings growth has gone backwards. Some of these issues will occupy shareholders' minds as the AGM rolls around on 20 May 2021. It would also be an opportunity for them to influence management through exercising their voting power on company resolutions, including CEO and executive remuneration, which could impact on firm performance in the future. From what we gathered, we think shareholders should be wary of raising CEO compensation until the company shows some marked improvement.

Comparing Boston Properties, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Boston Properties, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$18b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$11m over the year to December 2020. Notably, that's a decrease of 9.9% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$900k.

On comparing similar companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$7.8m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Boston Properties, Inc. pays Owen Thomas north of the industry median. Moreover, Owen Thomas also holds US$990k worth of Boston Properties stock directly under their own name.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$900k US$898k 8% Other US$9.8m US$11m 92% Total Compensation US$11m US$12m 100%

On an industry level, around 15% of total compensation represents salary and 85% is other remuneration. In Boston Properties' case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at Boston Properties, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Funds from operations for Boston Properties, Inc. are much the same as they were three years ago, albeit slightly lower. In the last year, its revenue is down 10%.

A lack of FFO improvement is not good to see. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Boston Properties, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 0.5% over three years, Boston Properties, Inc. has done okay by shareholders, but there's always room for improvement. As a result, investors in the company might be reluctant about agreeing to increase CEO pay in the future, before seeing an improvement on their returns.

In Summary...

While it's true that the share price growth hasn't been bad, it's hard to overlook the lack of earnings growth and this makes us question whether there will be any strong catalyst for the stock to improve. The upcoming AGM will provide shareholders the opportunity to revisit the company’s remuneration policies and evaluate if the board’s judgement and decision-making is aligned with that of the company’s shareholders.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. In our study, we found 3 warning signs for Boston Properties you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

