Shareholders May Not Be So Generous With Arrow Financial Corporation's (NASDAQ:AROW) CEO Compensation And Here's Why

Performance at Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) has been reasonably good and CEO Tom Murphy has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 05 May 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

Comparing Arrow Financial Corporation's CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Arrow Financial Corporation has a market capitalization of US$535m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$1.7m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 18% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$560k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$200m and US$800m had a median total CEO compensation of US$1.1m. Hence, we can conclude that Tom Murphy is remunerated higher than the industry median. What's more, Tom Murphy holds US$2.0m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$560k US$540k 33% Other US$1.1m US$889k 67% Total Compensation US$1.7m US$1.4m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 42% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 58% of the pie. In Arrow Financial's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Arrow Financial Corporation's Growth

NasdaqGS:AROW CEO Compensation April 29th 2021

Arrow Financial Corporation has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 13% a year over the past three years. It achieved revenue growth of 13% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Arrow Financial Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Arrow Financial Corporation has generated a total shareholder return of 19% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Arrow Financial that you should be aware of before investing.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.